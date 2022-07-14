Kevin Hart secured a rare interview with JAY-Z for the second season of his “Hart to Heart” series. The comedian asked Hov if he was retired in the teaser. “Nah, I tried that,” the hip-hop mogul told Hart. Jay announced The Black Album will be his last offering in 2003 but returned to the spotlight shortly after. “I really thought, you know, I was really burned out that time. I was releasing an album every year … and in between that, soundtracks, other people’s albums, Roc-a-Fella, touring, like back-to-back. I just looked up one day and was tired,” he explained before revealing that he took his first-ever vacation in 2000.

The Brooklyn native’s “retirement” lasted for at least three years, then he dropped American Gangster and pursued different business ventures, including TIDAL and his entertainment agency, Roc Nation. But he’s not walking away from the booth yet and isn’t sure what the next chapter of his career looks like. “I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired,” he admitted. “It’s a gift, so who am I to shut it off? And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open.”

This new quote doesn’t confirm any new solo music is on the way, but it leaves the door open for possibility. Beyonce is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated album led by the infectious single, “Break My Soul.” JAY-Z is credited as one of the composers of the “Show Me Love”-sampled record, so it’s possible that he may make a guest appearance on Bey’s project.

Look out for the rest of the conversation when season two of “Hart to Heart” releases on Thursday (July 14). Saweetie, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Pete Davidson, and Chris Rock are all set to sit-down with Ride Along star this season.