As they say, a hit dog will always holler. This time, it’s an attorney for Donald Trump who thought it would be wise to use her Twitter platform to refer to Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe as “losers.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (July 7) Biles made history as the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the age of 25. While most people celebrated yet another amazing win for Biles, one woman allowed her saltiness to show on the internet.

Jenna Ellis had quite a lot to say to individuals receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor. Yet, as a part of Trump’s failed reelection campaign, she may have been referring to herself.

“Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” Ellis fired off in a Tweet.

Twitter users quickly came to the defense of both Biles and Rapinoe, with one noting that “Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history.”

Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 8, 2022

“Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019,” Fred Wellman continued. “You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani.”

Biles even took a moment to pose a serious question for everyone, “Who is Jenna Ellis?”

who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022

Maybe Jenna Ellis will think twice before fixing her fingers to fire off such distasteful tweets.