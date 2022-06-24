President Joe Biden just signed new legislation that will lace the pockets of U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers who have suffered from “Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI),” while abroad, The Washington Post reports.

Those who qualify can expect to draw in amounts that range anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000 for the mysterious health problems that have been dubbed “Havana syndrome.” Following a law that was passed last fall, the new payment plan is a result of years of research.

Although the United States has conducted six years of investigations, there is still no clear indicator of what causes symptoms of the syndrome. Reports reveal that this includes brain fog, dizziness, headaches, vision problems, and other various ailments. Conditions were first reported after U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers served in Cuba’s capital.

To date, officials have reported symptoms of the “Havana syndrome” across every continent in the world with the exception of Antarctica. Six-figure payments will be distributed according to those who have suffered the most setbacks. Cases include job loss or career derailment, according to those who have been briefed on the plan.

“It is crucial that CIA and State implement the Havana Act in an identical fashion,” said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer. “To include using the exact same criteria who qualifies for compensation. There cannot be any daylight between agencies, which previously was an unfortunate hallmark in how the USG responded to the AHIs.”

Polymeropoulos first experienced symptoms like painful headaches following a trip to Moscow in 2017. He was assigned to help run clandestine operations in Russia. Ultimately, the former agent had to retire due to the severity of his condition.

On Thursday (June 23), State Department and CIA officials shared that the Havana Act now authorizes the agencies to provide payments to personnel for “qualifying injuries to the brain.”