Within the last few weeks, K Camp has been letting fans know that he’s ready to drop his next album, but it keeps getting pushed back. “Tag Interscope and tell ’em drop the ALBUM!” he captioned his last Instagram post.

However, he is not letting the delays keep him from dropping new music for fans to enjoy. A few weeks ago, he shared “Woozie,” and today (July 8), he follows up with “Holy Spirit.” The freshly released single sees K Camp gliding over some harmonious choir sounds thanks to production by Eric Billingsly and Harto Beats:

I can’t chase no hoes but I can chase a check though (Ayy) my weed is loud like a Greek step show (Step)/ I be on point just like (Ooh) Bledsoe (Just like Bledsoe) that pussy slap, it be hard to let go (One more)/ I can’t chase no hoes but I can chase a check though (Yeah)/ My weed is loud like a Greek step show (Yeah, ooh, yeah) I be on point just like (Ooh) Bledsoe/ That pussy slap, it be hard to let go (Let’s go)Last ho I chased was the last ho I chased (Swear)

Last year, K Camp dropped off his full-length FLOAT album. Prior to the project’s release, the Atlanta native linked up with PnB Rock to recreate a classic R&B track with their “Life Has Changed” collab, which samples “Differences” by Ginuwine. FLOAT served as a follow-up to Kiss 5 , a solid ending to his fan-favorite series that boasted cuts like “What’s On Your Mind.” Months later, the Atlanta artist circled back around to drop the deluxe version of the project, which now includes six additional tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

Be sure to press play “Holy Spirit” by K Camp down below.