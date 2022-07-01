As previously reported by REVOLT, on Wednesday (June 29), R. Kelly received 30 years in federal prison for sex trafficking and racketeering. Today (July 1), new details have been shared regarding the terms of his sentencing. According to reports, the “Ignition” singer must undergo sexual treatment if he is ever released.

Kelly, who is currently 55 years old, would be in his 80s if he ever makes it out of confinement. However, that did not stop U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly from taking precautions. If the disgraced musician is released, he must participate in mental health treatment. Documents state Kelly must have therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder and avoid all contact with anyone under 18. The Chicago native is convicted of preying on minors for sexual favors for nearly three decades.

Even as Kelly stood trial for his actions in the past, he allegedly continued to engage with underaged girls during his free time. In the 2019 docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” Jerhonda Pace admitted to being 14 years old when she met the “It Seems Like You’re Ready” singer. Kelly’s trial was open to the public, and Pace, a self-proclaimed super fan, would skip school to show up and support him. Kelly eventually formed a relationship with the minor. If released, the now registered sex offender can only be around people under 18 if they are a family member. Another exception would be if the setting is therapeutic and a responsible adult is present. Kelly would also require prior approval from his probation officer.

During this week’s hearing, the “If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time” artist did not speak in court. One of his victims did testify and reminded him of the pain he’s caused. “You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel,” an unnamed victim said. Outside the courthouse, another victim named Jovante Cunningham spoke to the press. She noted she was “ taught to be quiet and to keep silent” before adding that she struggled because society accused her of “not telling the truth.” Cunningham was also featured on “Surviving R. Kelly.”