By Shanique Yates
  /  06.29.2022

The culture reacts to news that R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. This news follows decades of the entertainer using his power as a musician to sexually abuse young fans.

After a long fight toward justice for the underage victims of Robert Sylvester Kelly, many hope that they are able to find some solace in the fact that he will now serve most of the rest of his life behind bars. “I fought HARD AF for this story to come out in 2018,” said music and culture journalist J’na Jefferson via Twitter.

“I hope R. Kelly’s victims can find some solace in this sentence, but their lives will still never be the same,” wrote another user. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 55-year-old musician was convicted of racketeering and charges related to sex trafficking in a Brooklyn federal court today (June 29).

The self-proclaimed “Pied Piper” was also convicted of sexual misconduct, bribery, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child. His lawyers argued that he should get no more than 10 years due to a traumatic childhood “involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty and violence.”

Check out more reactions to the sentencing from Black Twitter below.

 

