The culture reacts to news that R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. This news follows decades of the entertainer using his power as a musician to sexually abuse young fans.

After a long fight toward justice for the underage victims of Robert Sylvester Kelly, many hope that they are able to find some solace in the fact that he will now serve most of the rest of his life behind bars. “I fought HARD AF for this story to come out in 2018,” said music and culture journalist J’na Jefferson via Twitter.

“I hope R. Kelly’s victims can find some solace in this sentence, but their lives will still never be the same,” wrote another user. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 55-year-old musician was convicted of racketeering and charges related to sex trafficking in a Brooklyn federal court today (June 29).

I fought HARD AF for this story to come out in 2018. Hugs, love and healing to anyone who has been affected or triggered by R. Kelly and his actions, and anyone who has experienced sexual violence. https://t.co/uW2wLXmlA9 pic.twitter.com/QkhNGLFcGD — J’na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) June 29, 2022

The self-proclaimed “Pied Piper” was also convicted of sexual misconduct, bribery, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child. His lawyers argued that he should get no more than 10 years due to a traumatic childhood “involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty and violence.”

Check out more reactions to the sentencing from Black Twitter below.

What’s key to remember in the R Kelly sentencing is that this is a TRAFFICKING case. He had an entire system for moving minors across state lines. And if he was outside with $10 and people willing to help he’d do the shit again. An ACTUAL menace. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) June 29, 2022

Whataboutisms has predator apologists in a chokehold. All I hear is “why isn’t R Kelly allowed to prey on young girls and get away with it like the white men who were able to do so.” https://t.co/bighD0o1Nt — Paris Milan (@ParisMilanYT) June 25, 2022

30yrs for R Kelly is NOT Justice. The bastard should get LIFE without parole. The punishment does not fit the crime. #RKelly pic.twitter.com/40iJWVX6Wy — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 29, 2022

I have ZERO empathy for sexual predators and pedophiles. All them mf’ers should be locked up and throw away the key. FOH! #RKelly — Shes4Russy (@shesforRussy) June 29, 2022

And people support R.Kelly? I literally said during the trial that he’s hurt and damaged so many people. It’s beyond human comprehension how one could break a person so bad that they no longer want to live. #Rkelly deserves to rot https://t.co/jMAMAi3KBx — Jasonhodges (@Jasonman94) June 29, 2022

Will never stop emphasising that what R. Kelly did was not just abuse; it was sex trafficking. He had a whole system in place that people helped him operate for decades. https://t.co/HxWBiTV7JK — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) June 29, 2022

R. Kelly’s music was extremely easy to let go off & I’m saying this as someone that grew up listening to his music like most of the black community Knowing that man was singing about underage girls the whole time is definitely not something I care to vibe to whatsoever — Corie (@kingslayer253) June 29, 2022

In 2017, I said it was time for us to shut R. Kelly down for good, for his abuses of young girls. Today, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.https://t.co/wat5IU2ip6 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 29, 2022

BREAKING: R Kelly has just been sentenced to 30 years in prison. I believe he can cry. GOOD RIDDANCE. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 29, 2022

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal sex crimes. Another sexual predator who operated in plain sight & was protected by people who share some of the culpability — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 29, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell & R. Kelly sentencing aren’t enough, they should’ve gotten 60 years with a tombstone ready for them. https://t.co/AaH1GLuLxi — malory archer’s whiskey glass (@charmdiddy) June 29, 2022

Ask Black Chicagoans for their R Kelly stories. Even at the height of his fame, their was no pretense of innocence https://t.co/T3Dt1MlmOk — Astead (@AsteadWesley) June 29, 2022

R. Kelly’s sentencing doesn’t change what he did, but I hope the repercussions bring the Black women he harmed some sense of peace. I also hope it’s a message to abusers everywhere. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 29, 2022

“How Much they give you Robert?” R. Kelly: pic.twitter.com/c1UNWbak0w — The Artist Known As PJ Darrell (@_PjDarrell) June 29, 2022

they gave r Kelly 30 years pic.twitter.com/ixZ6b5TJIX — lil duval (@lilduval) June 29, 2022