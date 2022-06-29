By Regina Cho
  /  06.29.2022

“Couldn’t close out #30DaysOfPride without another song!” tweeted Kidd Kenn just last night (June 28). As promised, the 19-year-old Chicago artist bids farewell to the month of June with one final offering, his freshly released “Want Not A Need” single, which just made landfall today (June 29). Equipped with a feature from Baby Tate, the bouncy new track opens up with the unmistakable boom of  Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” before Kidd Kenn and Tate come in with their modern twist:

Yeah, I woke up in the Hills with a view (With a view) hoppin’ out the Benz with the crew (With the crew)/ Different brands, different bags, different shoes (Uh-huh), all these different whips, different cities, different boos (Brr-brr)/ Remember you a want not a need (Uh-huh), a want not a need (Uh-huh)

A want not a need (Uh-huh), a want not a need, chillin’ by the palm trees countin’ blues and the greens (Stop playin’)/ Remember you will always be a want not a need, yo, I got him on his knees (Yeah)/ I got him beggin’, ‘Please’ (Uh-huh) I pull up to the trap for your n***a to give me cheese (Stop playin’)/ He give me a couple thousand just for me to come and tease 

Prior to this, Kidd Kenn dropped off his Celebrating Pride: Kidd Kenn EP at the top of the month. That project boasted guest appearances from Rico Nasty, Cupcakke, and Saucy Santana across six total party-ready anthems. Baby Tate shared her two-song pack “Dancing Queen/Yasss Queen” back in April. Her last full-length body of work was 2020’s After The Rain, which eventually wound up getting a deluxe upgrade last year.

Be sure to press play on Kidd Kenn’s brand new single “Want Not A Need” featuring Baby Tate down below.

