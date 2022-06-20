By Shanique Yates
  /  06.20.2022

College Basketball standout Darius Lee was shot and killed during a Monday morning shooting (June 20) in Harlem, New York. CBS News reports that the 21-year-old was attending a barbecue with family and friends in his hometown.

Lee was among nine individuals who were shot at the gathering. According to reports, he is the only person who was fatally shot.

The Houston Baptist University (HBU) player was on track to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree, per school officials. He was named a Second Team All-Southland performer during the last season after he led the Huskies in both scoring and rebounding.

“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person,” said Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell in an official statement. “I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.”

Lee spent the last two seasons with Houston Baptist following a two-year stint at The State University of New York (SUNY), and had one of the biggest performances of the year last season when he scored 52 points during a quadruple overtime game against McNeese State.

“We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family,” said Cottrell. “We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day.”

