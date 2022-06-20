Isaiah Rashad received his flowers in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee over the weekend. The musician was honored with not only the key to the city, but his very own day during the Bonnaroo Festival on Friday (June 17).

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly awarded the 31-year-old with the official proclamation that declared that June 17 is now Isaiah Rashad Day. “You are an inspiration to this crowd, to the world, to this city, and so I wanted to present you with a key to the city of Chattanooga,” said Kelly as he awarded the rapper with the highest honor.

Rashad was signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2013 and has since dropped critically acclaimed albums like The House is Burning, The Sun’s Tirade, and Cilvia Demo. In the past, the rapper has been vocal about struggles with depression and addiction.

At the 2022 Coachella music festival, Rashad addressed an alleged sex tape that reportedly attempted to out the rapper as gay. “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” a voice read during the intro of the TDE rapper’s set. “However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up.”

Ain’t nothin’ but a good day with @isaiahrashad 😮‍💨 Congrats on receiving the key to the city of Chattanooga! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cCE0pN9bpa — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 18, 2022

The clip was followed by snippets from Joe Budden, The Game, and more people in the hip hop community that came to the Tennessee rapper’s defense following the leak of the tape. He then addressed the crowd saying that people’s positive messages are what kept him alive during the controversy.

“I’ve seen y’all messages and all that shit, all the positivity,” Rashad said at one point during his Coachella set. “Y’all niggas kept me alive these last couple months.”

Now, Rashad continues to bask in people showering him with love. Following the recognition from Mayor Kelly, the “Wat U Sed” emcee held the plaques above his head and exclaimed, ” I got a fucking day, ya’ll.”