Back in 2020, Sada Baby shared the deluxe version of Skuba Sada 2, a continuation of his fan-favorite series that was born in 2017. Now, the Detroit rapper has returned to present Skuba Sada 2.5, a two-disc reissue that serves to hold fans over until the third installment of the series officially arrives. Skuba Sada 2.5 features assists from Snoop Dogg, Skooly, 94fatso, Trap Manny, and more. The project was preceded by recent singles like “Bop Stick” and the Snoop Dogg-assisted “2 Freaks.”

The aforementioned Skuba Sada 2 was home to his Gold-selling smash hit “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj and also standouts like “Black Harlow,” “Aktivated,” “Slide” and “Pressin” featuring King Von. Additional guest appearances and production credits include Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Helluva, RJ Lamont and more. Skuba Sada 2 debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart in 2020.

Last month, Sada Baby joined Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade in an episode of the “Big Facts” podcast where he discussed his rise to popularity, life in Detroit, and much more. Also on the show, the 29-year-old emcee shared some advice he would give to individuals looking to break into entertainment:

“I’d tell them to be a realist because that’s how I be — even with myself. I had to learn to stop holding my breath and waiting on good shit to happen because it might not happen with the music shit, bro. I be trying not to be an asshole with it. I consider it being a realist. I’m like, ‘Bro, if that shit’s there, it’s there, and somebody knows it’s there, bro, and somebody’s going to keep on giving you positive energy for you to keep rapping any motherfucking way.”

Be sure to press play on Sada Baby’s new Skuba Sada 2.5 project down below.