By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.12.2022

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of rapper Slim 400, six months after he was gunned down, according to TMZ.

A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday (June 9) following a search warrant from that will be sent to the D.A. The names of the suspects and their connection to Slim 400 have not been revealed.

Slim 400, who was born Vincent Cochran, was fatally shot while he was sitting in a driveway back in December 2021. The shooting took place in Inglewood, California, and Slim 400 was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital. The entire incident was captured on. Ring cam which TMZ shared. In the video, you see a suspect walking up a driveway, gun in hand, and approach the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Slim 400 was seated. As the suspect confronted Slim 400, he fired a series of shots. Slim attempts to go after the suspect but collapses in the process. He was only 33 years old.

The shooting death comes after a 2019 attempted murder in Compton, Los Angeles when Slim 400 was shot eight times. He had survived that shooting. Speaking with a Los Angeles radio station, Slim said he was “ambushed” by a drive-by shooting and revealed that one of his family members risked their own life to drag him to safety.

Slim 400 is known for his affiliation with rapper and longtime friend YG and collaborated with him and Sad Boy Loko for the 2016 single, “Bruisin.” In Feburary, YG paid a permanent tribute to Slim 400 with a tattoo that included a portrait of the late rapper on his leg.  A portrait of Slim 400 in a bandana is placed right below his massive red number “4” with the word “hunnid.”

