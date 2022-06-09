This week, Hulu unveiled a trailer for a new series titled “Mike,” which brings viewers into the roller coaster life of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Created by Steven Rogers and Karis Gist, the biographical series will consist of eight episodes and stars Trevante Rhodes in the titular role, his latest on the small screen since his appearance on “Westworld.” Rhodes is also best known for breakthrough roles in films like Moonlight, Burning Sands, The Predator, Bird Box, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

In the short clip, Rhodes can be seen reenacting moments in time from Tyson‘s young adult years, including during his relationships with Robin Givens (played by Laura Harrier) and Don King (Russell Hornsby), and Cus D’Amato (Harvey Keitel). Viewers also get glimpses of Rhodes’ Tyson in front of a massive mansion with a tiger, walking through the halls of a prison, and biting the ear of Johnny Alexander’s Evander Holyfield in the ring.

In related news, the real Mike Tyson will be making an appearance on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” today (June 9). In a teaser clip for what’s sure to be an electrifying sit-down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Tyson opened up about his prison time, as well as some of the big names that visited him during his incarceration:

“They respected [Tupac Shakur], soon as he came in the room, they started applauding. Yea … you know when I was locked up, I had such a, um, onslaught of visitors. I had everybody–B.B. King, James Brown, Whitney Houston, Bobby–yes, everybody came. Florence Henderson, I can’t even name no more, just so many people came to visit me when I was away.”

Check out the trailer for “Mike” below, which premieres August 25. Whether or not Mike Tyson has any involvement in the series is yet to be seen.