Big news was announced on day one (June 6) of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

As members of the press, tech developers and fans gathered to hear the latest news about the company’s new features, many were stunned to find out that the iOS 16 update will allow users to edit and unsend iMessages.

Craig Federighi (Apple software engineering senior VP) shared that these features have been highly requested for quite some time. Reports say that although you can unsend text messages, users must do so within 15 minutes of sending. Deleted messages can also be recovered up to 30 days later.

The new update is drawing mixed reviews on social media. Some users are excited with tweets like “Apple making it easy to unsend them 2 a.m. ‘you up’ [texts]” and “Apple has an unsend text option for the iOS 16 update just in time for summer? Yeah, we definitely aboutta get toxic for sure. Say less.”

Other users are a bit leery — “New Apple update lets you unsend texts? Lmfao. Oh, that’s dangerous,” an additional post said.

Another upgrade that iOS 16 offers is the ability to “fluidly move between voice and touch.” The new Dictation experience will allow the iPhone’s keyboard to stay open during the talk to text feature so that customers can easily make changes to typos.

Apple is giving its customers the opportunity to try out the new features ahead of next month’s planned rollout. Those interested in signing up can do so using this link: https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram.

Sources add that the new iOS 16 upgrade comes just before the tech giant is scheduled to drop a new iPhone, which typically happens in the fall.

This year’s WWDC event runs until Friday (June 10), so we’ll be on the lookout for more game-changing announcements as the week goes on.

Apple making it easy to unsend them 2am “you up” text 😂 #iMessage #WWDC22 — Brittany (@MaximoffsBritt) June 6, 2022

New apple update lets you unsend texts? Lmfao oh that’s dangerous — Cleigh (@GangSignJohn) June 6, 2022