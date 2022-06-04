By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.04.2022

Boosie is a happy man as he found out today (June 4) that he isn’t the grandfather to a child that supposedly belonged to his son.

Boosie posted a video on Instagram showing himself screaming in his car because his 18-year-old son Tootie Raww, was supposedly cleared by a DNA test as not being the father to a baby that a girl allegedly claimed was his. In addition to the video, the rapper also posted a few receipts including photos of the baby, the birth certificate, the alleged real father, and more.

The Instagram post captioned, “the things these women do these days is CRAZY [exclamation point emojis] My son has had the most stressful year of his life because of this situation [exclamation point emojis] ok yall wanna do this too my son bet [check mark emoji] n the moma of the daughter the worst Last pic is real mother n father [fire emoji].”

 

In another Instagram post, Boosie then elaborated that the alleged baby’s mother never gave birth, but she rather just allegedly presented a family member’s child as her own.

“She knew the whole time that baby ain’t come out of her [exclamation point emojis] I don’t blame her she a child. I blame the grandmother who brung this child n introduced her to our family as his baby at the graduation SAD what people do,” the Instagram caption read.

 

Boosie is currently trending all over Twitter as people react to the recent news. Here are a few of the hilarious reactions below:

“Boosie goin talk about that baby not being for tootie on vlad next episode,” said Twitter user @fiffty_

@_mimitaughther stated that “Boosie has every right to be on that girl neck!!! If you lie about having a whole child you’re mentally ill. Period.”

