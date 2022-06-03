Yesterday (June 2), while attending the funeral for a Black father recently killed by police, multiple people were shot.

As family and friends gathered to pay their respects to their loved one, reports say about 20-30 shots rang out. The gunfire took place at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin around 2:30 p.m.

Racine police issued a statement saying, “There were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery.” It continued, “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

According to Milwaukee local news station and NBC affiliate TMJ4, a funeral home employee said that the victim’s family members were hit by the bullets.

Thirty-seven-year-old Da’shontay L. King was shot and killed by a police officer late last month (May 20) after a traffic stop led to a pursuit on foot.

Zachary B. Brenner is the police officer who fatally struck King. Racine Chief of Police Maurice Robinson said the officer, a four-year veteran of the department, had a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun during the traffic stop.

Reports say that the 37-year-old was in possession of a gun and fled the scene. Brenner allegedly chased King, asking him to drop his weapon, and when he did not comply, the officer fatally shot him.

The cop is currently on administrative leave as the Department of Justice investigates the situation.

King’s obituary described him as a “superhero” for his four sons. It added he would often have cookouts for his neighbors and even rent out an ice cream truck to pass out frozen treats to children.

When speaking of yesterday’s shooting, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said, “Right now, we’re asking for calm and no retaliation of any kind. This city has seen enough. We’d like to be able to rest for a little bit.”