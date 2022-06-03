This is prime time for the younger generation of artists to shine. Houston bred rising star Vory has been making a way for himself in recent times and he is slowly but surely climbing to the top. If you have been snoozing on Vory lately, now is the time to get your shit together and really see how he is coming. With summer among us, there could not have been a better time for Vory to present his debut album to the world. He is certainly the type of artist who likes to be lowkey and make his mark with his undeniable talent. Today (June 3) the 24-year-old drops off his highly anticipated first body of work Lost Souls.

Everytime i drop a album i get unlimited texts from all my exes. 😭😭 — Vory (@vory777) May 28, 2022

To provide some context, the singer-rapper-songwriter, who is currently signed to Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers imprint, has impressed listeners with his work so far with Bryson Tiller, Drake, The Carters, and of course Kanye. Vory helped ‘Ye with several tracks on DONDA — most particularly ‘God Breathed’, ‘Jonah’, and ‘No Child Left Behind’. That is one hell of a way to start your rise to stardom — and Vory understands the assignment and executes at a high level every single time.

Earlier this year, Vory made a bold claim in regards to being one of the best out right now: “Fuck record sells & all the extra shit put me in the studio against whoever I’ll out write out rap & out sing whoever. I personally only know 3 creators who can actually keep up with me. N if you think it’s cap set it up i can afford to give out free smoke Rn”

Lost Souls is equipped with 17 records and includes features from Nav, Yung Bleu, Kanye West and more! Tap in now.