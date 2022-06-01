Derek Chauvin now faces two federal civil rights lawsuits brought forth by civilians who allege that they are traumatized by the excessive force used during their previous arrests.

In the suits, both individuals say that the former police officer used the same “signature move” which murdered George Floyd after he kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, when responding to incidents involving them.

John Pope Jr. says that in September 2017, Chauvin used force beyond normal limits while responding to a report of domestic violence. He was only 14 years old at the time.

On the other hand, Zoya Code says that the same practices were used against her after the former officer responded to reports that she had allegedly attempted to strangle her mother with an extension cord.

According to both suits, Pope and Code allege that the city of Minneapolis was aware of Chauvin’s misconduct, but did nothing. They also claim racism as that they are both Black and the former officer is white.

The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office has responded to the allegations.

“The incidents involving John Pope and Zoya Code are disturbing,” said Interim City Attorney Peter Ginde in a statement. “We intend to move forward in negotiations with the Plaintiffs on these two matters and hope we can reach a reasonable settlement. If a settlement cannot be reached on one or both lawsuits, the disputes will have to be resolved through the normal course of litigation.”

When he pleaded guilty in December to federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd, Chauvin admitted to many of Pope’s allegations which includes striking him in the head with a large metal flashlight at least four times.

According to the suit filed by Pope, Chauvin placed the young man, who was a teenager at the time, in a chokehold. He is also accused of using his “signature move” in which he pinned Pope to the floor and pressed his left knee into the victim’s upper back and neck for more than 15 minutes.

Attorneys for Chauvin have not publicly responded to the allegations.