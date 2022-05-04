Derek Chauvin’s plea deal has officially been accepted by the federal judge who is presiding over the cases of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. He will be sentenced anywhere between 20 and 25 years in prison.

Filed months ago, the plea had a sentencing range between 17 and just slightly over 21 years in prison “assuming all good-time credit,” per reports from CNN.

Initially Chauvin pleaded not guilty to federal charges that stated that he had violated Floyd’s constitutional rights. However, late last year he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The former officer also pleaded guilty to one count of violating the rights of a teenager in another case.

Ultimately, other charges brought forth were dismissed by prosecutors who instead recommended a sentence to be served simultaneously with his prison time for the murder conviction.

“It’s a good day for justice,” said Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, back in December when Chauvin entered his plea.

At the time, attorneys for Floyd’s family also shared how the case was showing progress in the fight toward holding police officers accountable in a joint statement.

“We must all keep marching,” wrote lawyers Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms. “We must all keep fighting against injustice. We must do this for George, to ensure that his one life and shocking death will change the future for countless others.”

In February three additional ex-officers from the Minneapolis force were found guilty of violating Floyd’s rights in February following a month-long trial. All officers were president during his death.

A jury came to the conclusion that J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao failed to provide Floyd with medical aid. It also held both ex-officers Kueng and Thao responsible for not intervening.