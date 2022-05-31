The renowned M&M’s brand is joining forces with Lil Nas X to provide fans with an exciting new way to connect through music.

Over the past 80 years, the iconic Mars candy brand has become a staple in households across the globe. Now, as the brand continues to evolve and soar to new heights, they’ve tapped one of the most creative, groundbreaking artists of this generation to lead various music-centric initiatives. The goal is to connect fans in ways that have never been done.

“In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. And through the M&M’s brand we’re committed to inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director in an official statement. “Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together. Like our iconic M&M’s brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’s role within entertainment.”

Together, Lil Nas X and M&M’s will use the power of music to build a new platform centered toward helping people build meaningful connections.

“M&M’s is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand,” said Lil Nas X. “I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

The news comes on the heels of the Atlanta native’s announcement of his first-ever headlining world tour that was previously reported by REVOLT. The “Long Live Montero Tour” kicks off on Sept. 6 in Detroit and will end on Nov. 17 in Spain.