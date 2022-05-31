Following her Star Wars franchise debut, Moses Ingram has been met by racist trolls online. Her role as Reva in the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” isn’t favored by all. In fact, she has received hundreds of racist hate messages online following the series premiere.

Ingram shared examples of the messages via her Instagram Stories with some people going as far as calling her the N-word simply for existing and taking up space within the critically acclaimed franchise.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about this, there’s nothing anybody can do to stop the hate,” Ingram expressed in a video shared to her stories.

Ingram isn’t the only one speaking out against the hate messages she’s received. The official Star Wars account also issued a statement that implies that this type of behavior from alleged fans will not be tolerated. They also expressed that they are “proud to welcome” the actress to the new Disney+ series.

“If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” said the Star Wars account via Twitter. “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.

Sadly, Ingram is not the only person to have her Star Wars debut met with strange, racist behavior. John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran have also opened up about the hate messages they have received following their previous debuts into the beloved franchise.

For Ingram, the expectation of having to smile through it all is something that she expresses is not her ministry.

“The thing that bothers me is … this feeling of like, I just gotta shut up and take it, I just have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that,” she shared. “Thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and in the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”