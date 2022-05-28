Ahead of funeral arrangements, custom casket makers SoulShine Industries will be providing caskets for victims of the of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The company made the announcement on their facebook page on Tuesday (May 24). “I was asked to help with the caskets and talk with families. This is something no family should ever have to deal with,” the company posted.

On Tuesday (May 24), Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fired killing 19 children and two teachers before he was fatally shot by an off-duty agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

According to KIXS 108, Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries already made a trip to Uvalde to speak with the families of the school shooting victims. He will be covering the costs of all caskets which are around $3,400 each and will be customizing them to the families’ likings in a way to represent each victim.

The company, based in Edna, in Jackson County, helped relatives of other high-profile murder victims, including Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. They also donated a casket to the family of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who was murdered by her mother’s boyfriend back in 2019. Ganem has spent almost three decades making custom caskets for families who lost loved ones.

Yesterday (May 27), the company took to Facebook to announce that the caskets have already made their way to Uvalde.

“Caskets arrived early this morning!! We are rocking and rolling with the help of so many!! Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to help us and to help the families of Uvalde!,” the company post. “We will be tagging and posting a proper thank you to all who have helped soon. Thank you all from the crew here at SoulShine Industries! Continue to pray for the families and all involved.”