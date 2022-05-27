Yesterday (May 26), it was announced that REVOLT’s hit documentary film series Coming Home would be getting two new installments.

The popular show highlights hip hop’s huge influence across many cultures. Coming Home follows REVOLT’s own DJ EFN and his crew as they travel to different countries and discuss hip hop’s impact on communities around the world.

In a tweet from yesterday, EFN gave his followers a preview. In a 30 second clip, he says, “I came to Colombia and I’m home.” The episode will include stops to culturally rich cities like Bogota and Medellin.

The renowned DJ, host and record label executive is also a co-producer of the project through his company Crazy Hood Film Academy. LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells global lifestyle brand has also joined to take the series to new heights.

In addition to stops in Colombia, the project will also give fans a look at hip hop’s significance in South Africa. REVOLT has always been about amplifying Black culture and this show will dive into how hip hop is at the forefront of it all.

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels said, “Our focus at REVOLT is telling global stories through the lens of hip hop and connecting Black culture across the diaspora.” He continued, “Teaming up with DJ EFN and Rock the Bells to bring this incredible slate of documentaries to life is another example of our commitment to partnering with top talent and leading voices to create content that changes the narrative of Black culture globally.”

In 2013, DJ EFN produced and directed the first Coming Home documentary. The “Drink Champs” host explored Cuba and its hip hop scene. The film was shown at leading festivals worldwide before airing on REVOLT’s network.

From there, other episodes featured explorations in Vietnam, Haiti and Peru. The industry heavy-hitter explained his inspiration for starting the film series.

“I started Coming Home to go back to my roots in Cuba almost 10 years ago, where I learned that regardless of how different our cultures are, we’ll always find ourselves in the people we meet through our common love of hip hop culture,” DJ EFN shared. “Our new body of work taking place in Colombia and South Africa were powerful exchanges of music that I’m excited to share with the REVOLT audience,” he added.

Tune in to the world premiere of Coming Home Monday (May 30) at 10 p.m. ET.