Authorities in Richardson, Texas said that yesterday (May 25), a male student was arrested and charged for having an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle in his possession.

Police were able to intercept the possible tragedy after receiving a call just before 11 a.m. that warned that a male was carrying what appeared to be a rifle toward Berkner High School. Once officers arrived, they located the suspect, but he did not have the weapon at the time. Police found the guns in his vehicle, parked in a lot across the street.

Because the student is a minor, his age and identity were not released, but officials took him into custody for unlawful carrying of guns in a weapon-free school zone. In addition to the guns, a source told law enforcement that the student had a list of targeted students. The young man was considered ​​“a credible threat of violence.”

The school was subsequently placed on a lockdown, but restrictions lifted by noon. No injuries were reported. Due to recent mass shootings, the school district canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez released a statement saying, “We’ve received a credible threat of violence that is currently under investigation.” It continued, “In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be canceling school district-wide classes and staff will work from home. The safety and security of our students & staff is our first priority. Classes will resume on Tuesday morning.”

According to My RGV News, two to three people were involved in the foiled plot to open fire at a campus.

This news comes just one day after the May 24 deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Department of Public Safety told CNN that the 18-year-old alleged gunman “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom.”