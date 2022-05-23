Rising superstar Doechii continues to build on her momentum after sharing two back-to-back singles “Persuasive” and “Crazy” within the last few months. Over the weekend, Doechii became the latest to hit the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she executed stellar renditions of both tracks. Accompanied by an energetic live band, Doechii effortlessly lights up the stage during her performance with her infectious lyrics that she delivers with precision:

She’s so persuasive, that marijuana/ She’s so flirtatious, how does it feel to be you? So persuasive/ That marijuana, she’s so flirtatious, how does it feel to be you? (Keep it goin’)/ Feel like the feelin’ of a silk press, feel like I feel like I got new breasts/ Feel like I feel like I needed rest, feel it’s the season I should let go

And that’s the reason I’ma buy more, feel it’s the season I should fly solo/ I’m so sedated and she so persuasive, this isolation, so sweet you could taste it/ Wake-bake in the mornin’, moonlight, y’all be yawnin’

Just a few weeks ago, Top Dawg Entertainment officially announced the signing of Doechii. The Tampa artist is set to bring her genre-disrupting, vibrant skill-set to the table and give her talents a new official home. To celebrate her new base at TDE, she paired the announcement with the aforementioned “Persuasive” single produced by Kal Banks and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. Prior to this, Doechii has been busy building up her fanbase with EPs like 2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go and 2021’s BRA-LESS. More recently, she joined labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his “Wat U Sed” single.

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s brand new live performance of “Persuasive” and “Crazy” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon down below.