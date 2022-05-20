Some would call him Detroit’s Jay-Z, but Payroll Giovanni just does what he always does — deliver. When you think of Detroit’s rap scene through the years, you would normally hear names like Eminem, Royce Da 5’9, Big Sean, Tee Grizzley etc. Payroll’s name gets lost in the sauce more times than not but he is indeed one of the top dogs of the city with this music shit. The overlooked underdogs are almost that way in any city. With Detroit continuing to make noise and prove themselves to be a striking force in this industry, Payroll Giovanni gifts his day one fans with some audio dope. Today (May 20), Payroll drops off his latest project Back To The Ba$ics.

This for the Day ones #Back2TheBasics — Payroll Giovanni (@payrollgio) May 19, 2022

One thing bout the Detroit spitter, he is always going to pave his own way and keep pushing to be a staple within the Michigan rap scene. Through the years, his hustle talk has matured immensely and it is clear that he is on grown man time while continuing to touch on entrepreneurship, fatherhood, and eventually making his exit from the game to build generational wealth for his family.

A veteran in the game, Payroll was formerly signed to Jeezy‘s CTE label alongside his groupmates Doughboyz Cashout. Releasing multiple street life inspired projects such as We Run The City Series. After his deal with Def Jam in 2017, Payroll began to take ownership of his career. Underscoring his hustle and ownership mentality, Payroll is self-signed to his label, BYLUG Entertainment distributed via EMPIRE. With the release of Giovanni’s Way (2021), Ghetto Rich Niggaz (2020), Spirit of a Boss ( 2019), via EMPIRE, Payroll continues to provide and pave an avenue for his family and city.

If you have been sleep on Payroll Giovanni this long, now is the time to wake up! Check out Back To The Ba$ics now!