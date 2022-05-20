By DJ First Class
  /  05.20.2022

When it comes down to entertainment, Nick Cannon is for sure one of the most popular figures you would ever know of. From his early music career to hitting the big screen for classic movies like Drumline, Love Don’t Cost A Thing and others, the San Diego icon has cemented his legacy in many ways through the years. During his road to success, Nick has done marvelous for himself while taking over television as the host of America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, The Masked Singer and his critically acclaimed hit series Wild ‘N Out (that has spanned over 17 seasons and counting). Today (May 20), the media mogul dove back into his music bag to release his Raw&B mixtape.

When you hear Nick Cannon’s name these days, one would typically associate his name with television, Mariah Carey, or even the fact that he now has 8 children and says he is getting a vasectomy. Speaking of which, the mogul spoke on wanting the vasectomy because he didn’t want to populate Earth completely. In a statement, the Drumline star spoke on feeling guilt for being so busy to spend time with all of his children: “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children,” he continued. “I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose. So, I’m not out here looking.”

With this in mind, his new mixtape Raw&B could not have came at a better time. If anything, it was spot on promotion for the project. Laced with 12 records, Nick Cannon called on K. Michelle, Brandy, Chris Brown, Hitman Holla, Jacquees and TraeTwoThree for musical contributions.

Press play now.

