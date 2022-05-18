Airbnb has joined forces with the Obama Foundation to provide students interested in pursuing careers in public service with scholarships. The CEO and co-founder of the travel rental company donated $100 million to the organization, per reports from Forbes.

The Voyager Scholarship will provide rising college juniors with $50,000 to cover tuition over the next two years. Students will also receive a grant in the amount of $10,000 to provide them with a summer experience that they will be responsible for curating.

“There are young people across the country who have a passion for public service but can’t pursue it because of their student loan debt,” said Chesky in a video announcement of the news. “We want to help reduce that burden.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be pursuing “careers in government, nonprofits or the private sector.” The website also further explains that this includes occupations that range “from community organizing to social work and from entrepreneurship to the arts.”

“You’re going to find young people from every corner of this country who are going to be future change-makers,” Former President Barack Obama continued in the video. “There are leaders everywhere. We just have to find them.”

Applications for The Voyager Scholarship are now open via the Scholarship America website and will be available to 100 students. Following graduation, recipients of the funds will also receive a $2,000 Airbnb credit that will be available to them over the next 10 years.

Recipients will be hand-selected by Obama Foundation leaders and will have an opportunity to meet Obama and Chesky during an annual conference where they will discuss public service and leadership. The scholarship now ties with a donation to the organization made by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos back in November 2021 as the largest contribution to date.

Founded in 2014 by Barack and Michelle Obama, the Obama Foundation aims “to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.”