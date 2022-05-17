A few months ago, Rayven Justice turned it up a notch with the release of his EP titled Many Moons, which was equipped with eight well-rounded tracks and assists from names like K-Major and Sage the Gemini. The melodic Oakland artist has returned this week with a brand new follow-up single, “Daddy.” Featuring production from Traxamillion, the new record sees Rayven pursuing a certain someone to come his way:

Pop that shit to daddy, bring that shit to daddy/ Pop that shit to daddy, bring that shit to daddy/ Baby don’t be cappin’, send me your lil addy, could hit it on my status, you know that’s automatic/ All these n***as cappin’, she respect the mackin’, I’m the man up in my city, you know what’s happenin’/ Let me see that kitty, show me that you with me/

Last year, Rayven Justice dropped off his EP where he narrated his thoughts through some Late Nights Early Mornings. The eight-track project boasted appearances from Trinidad James, Bizzy Crook, and Drenesse. 2021 was a busy year overall for Rayven, as he dropped off R&Bay Volume 1 and 2 before that in May and September, respectively. Those two compilations saw assists from names like Lil B, Rico Tha Kidd, Ally Cocaine, Young Bari, Yhung T.O, and plenty more.

He was also linking up to do features with plenty of peers on tracks in the meantime like “Mob Ties” with Bully Wiz and ALLBLACK, “From This Point On” with Drenesse, “Where You At?” with Selo and Baeza, and “Just Right” with Bryson Tiller. Lastly, he repped Oakland loudly and proudly when he landed on Too $hort and E-40’s Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions project.

Be sure to press play on “Daddy” by Rayven Justice down below.