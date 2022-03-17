Rayven Justice is ready to turn it up a notch. The melodic Oakland artist has just released his brand new EP titled Many Moons, which is equipped with eight well-rounded tracks and assists from names like K-Major and Sage the Gemini. The project was preceded by the Yhung T.O-assisted “Coo Wit Me,” a reflective track that nicely set the tone for the rest of the body of work:

I finally made my decision, these n***as rapping, that ain’t really how they living and that’s coo wit me/ Came from the ghetto, I can’t switch up, I’m in the loop with my young guns with them sticks and they’ll shoot for me/ I finally made my decision

Last year, Rayven Justice dropped off his EP where he narrated his thoughts through some Late Nights Early Mornings. The eight-track project boasts appearances from Trinidad James, Bizzy Crook, and Drenesse. 2021 was a busy year for Rayven, as he dropped off R&Bay Volume 1 and 2 before that in May and September, respectively. Those two compilations saw assists from names like Lil B, Rico Tha Kidd, Ally Cocaine, Young Bari, Yhung T.O, and plenty more.

He was also out linking up to do features with plenty of peers on tracks like “Mob Ties” with Bully Wiz and ALLBLACK, “From This Point On” with Drenesse, “Where You At?” with Selo and Baeza, and “Just Right” with Bryson Tiller. Lastly, he repped Oakland loud and proud when he landed on Too $hort and E-40’s Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions project.

Be sure to press play on Rayven Justice’s Many Moons EP down below.