ANoyd is definitely on a run right now. This year has already seen top-tier singles from the Connecticut rapper like “Bam Bam Bigelow,” “Dolphin,” “Money In The Bank” with Braggin Rights, and “Happyness.” Last month, he kept the campaign going with “The Rock,” a JP On Da Track-produced effort that sees ANoyd delivering some of his most aggressive bars to date:

“I’m ’bout to shake it up, pass me the rock, I’ll lay it up … I’m puttin’ the pain in the rap game and y’all don’t play enough, you niggas is lame, I thought you was sayin’ that you wasn’t afraid of us?”

“The Rock” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Katt Burgundy, which matches the song’s energy with shots of ANoyd catching vibes with his crew, rapping alone in the woods, and more. There’s also a re-creation of a classic Hustle & Flow scene, where ANoyd rocks a hairdo a la Terrence Howard’s DJay character.

ANoyd further explained the song’s creation via press release:

“‘The Rock’ is one of those records where I was literally just playing with flows and cadences creating it. Super energetic and fun! No pen, no pad — just all energy! Pass me the rock, watch me lay it up!”

Even with a banger like “The Rock” still making its rounds, ANoyd has already provided fans with a couple of follow-ups. Just before May arrived, he unloaded a freestyle over Tory Lanez‘s DAYSTAR standout “Most High,” along with an accompanying clip. Earlier this month, he then liberated another single titled “Don’t Deserve Me,” a Richbreed-backed ode to women who ANoyd feels aren’t worthy of his presence:

“I’mma experience to you hoes and y’all don’t deserve that, I’m like a trophy to you hoe, so I’m about to curve that, after a five-minute convo, I give you the survey, I leave you on seen when I get a DM, I do that shit everyday…”

Press play on ANoyd‘s latest drops below.