This story is the definition of instant karma. In a crazy turn of events, a man that allegedly strangled a woman to death, died while burying her body.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics in Trenton, South Carolina, arrived at a home in the rural town after receiving a call about an unresponsive man lying in his yard. Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon sprawled across the ground. Shockingly, the first responders found the body of 65-year-old Patricia Ruth Dent not too far away. Dent’s body was lying in a freshly dug pit, wrapped in garbage bags.

The sheriff’s office revealed that the two lived together at the residence where the bizarre incident occurred.

An autopsy performed by a coroner this week showed McKinnon died as a result of a cardiac arrest, commonly known as a heart attack. While McKinnon passed away due to natural causes, Dent suffered a different fate. Her autopsy confirmed that she was strangled to death.

Sheriff Jody Rowland and Coroner David Burnett of Edgefield County released a joint statement that said, “Evidence gathered at the scene, along with statements from witnesses aided investigators to build a timeline, leading us to believe that Mr. McKinnon attacked Ms. Dent while inside their home.”

“Mr. McKinnon then bound her and wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit. The pit was then partially filled in by Mr. McKinnon. While covering the pit, Mr. McKinnon had the cardiac event, causing his death,” the statement continued.

After the disturbing crime, Dent’s twin sister Pamela Briggs spoke with local news station WRDW about her sibling. “Everybody who ever met her liked her. She was just full of energy. She was 65 and working,” she said.

Before the discovery of her body, staff at Dent’s job said that the 65-year-old had failed to show up to the nearby Mount Vintage Golf Club.