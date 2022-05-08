By Oumou Fofana
  /  05.08.2022

Three Americans were found dead on Friday (May 6) at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas and a fourth person was airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

“’I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men, and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma, said Chester Cooper, the Bahamas acting prime minister. “Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.”

The resort staff called the police around 9 a.m. Friday morning with a report that a guest had been found unresponsive in one of the beachfront resort’s villas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

They found the man lying on a bedroom floor with no sign of trauma. He was pronounced dead by local doctors, police said.

Police were then directed to a second villa where a man was found slumped against a wall in the bathroom, also unresponsive. An unresponsive woman was found on a bed, police said. They both showed signs of having suffered a convulsion, but no signs of trauma were found, and were also pronounced dead by local doctors, police said.

It remains unclear how they died but Cooper has been “advised that foul play is not suspected.” As they wait for autopsy reports to determine the causes of death, the police said it was investigating a report that a couple complained of feeling sick the previous night and had been treated at a local hospital before returning to the hotel.

Sandals released a statement confirming the deaths and saying the hotel had immediately alerted emergency medical services and authorities of a “health emergency.”

“We are actively working to support both the investigation and the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time,” the statement read.

The luxurious five-star adults-only resort is all inclusive and sits in a secluded area within 500 acres of tropical land.

