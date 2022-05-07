A Florida truck driver was arrested and charged with attempted murder this week after he allegedly doused a one-year-old in “flammable liquid” and tried to light the baby on fire at a gas station in Tyre, New York, according to reports.

Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies found the baby inside the gas station after responding to a report of several fires on Tuesday (May 3) morning. As the police arrived at the scene, they said they “located two suspects that allegedly started and attempted to start the fires,” and both of them were immediately arrested.

“Upon further investigation, sheriff’s deputies found that the two were in the company of a one-year-old child that was covered in flammable liquid,” authorities said in a news conference.

“It is alleged that the two suspects poured a flammable liquid on the one-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building,” they claim. “Luckily, the two were unsuccessful.”

Police also found a four-year-old with head injuries alone inside the cab of a tractor-trailer. Authorities say that “circumstances surrounding the four-year-old are still under investigation.”

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, of West Palm Beach, Florida, faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree, arson in the second degree, attempted arson in the second degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Seneca County Correctional Facility. The second man, who is unnamed is also expected to face charges in the near future.

Both children were rushed to Geneva General Hospital where they have been medically treated and are expected to make a full recovery. They are also in the custody of Seneca County Human Services. Investigators believe Avery is a parent to the children but they have not fully determined that yet, WPBF reported.