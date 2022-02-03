Back in May, rising star Audrey Nuna shared her a liquid breakfast project, which included fan-favorites like “Top Again” featuring Saba and “damn Right.” This week, she circles back around to present the official deluxe version of the project. The new revamped edition is surely a treat as it includes seven previously unheard tracks: “Rebound”, “Dollah Billz”, “Irene”, “Molars”, “Changes (First Half)”, “Changes (Second Half)”and “Baby Blues (Remix feat. Beam).”

Alongside the release of ‘a liquid breakfast’ (Deluxe) comes an incredible visualizer featuring video snippets of 4 of the new tracks. The video was co-directed by Audrey and Loris Russier, who previously directed Audrey’s videos for “damn Right” and “Space.”

“This is the final installment of the liquid breakfast era,” the multifaceted artist shares. “These are songs I held onto after the project, but they are almost not quite the next project but still deserving its own story line. I worked with my friends on the in New York.”

For her previously released aforementioned official visual for “Space,” the Loris Russier-directed visual sees Audrey in a series of visually stunning scenes, starting with her being fully submerged in a pool as she delivers her slow, hypnotizing verse. Loris Russier also directed the video for “damn Right” as well, one of her most popular hits, and the track takes viewers through a visually captivating house alongside Audrey as she takes us through several interpretable scenes. “damn Right” is a follow up to a year of tracks including “Time” and the Jack Harlow-assisted “Comic Sans.”

REVOLT has previously named rising rapper AUDREY NUNA as one of our “Women To Watch,” saying her raunchy and upbeat “Comic Sans” track “shows off her ability to change the tempo and mix genres in just two minutes.”

Be sure to press play on AUDREY NUNA’s brand new performance video for “Space” down below.