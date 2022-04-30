Cash Money and No Limit are set to collide Saturday (April 30) as part of Master P’s Birthday Bash at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The concert, which is also billed as a No Limit reunion, happens to fall one day after Master P’s 52nd birthday.

In a recent interview with Nola.com, P told the outlet he’s never properly celebrated a birthday. In the past, he’s discouraged members of his team from celebrating the occasion.

“This concert, the Master P Birthday Bash, will be my first official birthday party,” P explained.

“I never had a birthday party. You know how these celebrities celebrate their birthdays? I’ve never done that…. I mean, c’mon, man. I grew up in the projects. My parents bought me a birthday cake. I had a birthday cake. But I’m saying I never had a party.”

This year is different. According to Nola.com, P is slated to receive a grand birthday cake onstage at some point during Saturday’s show.

“To me, this is history for our city, for us and to be a birthday thing for me,” he told Nola.com. “It’s going to be a big celebration, bringing everybody together: Uptown, downtown, across the river, everybody. It’s celebrating all these artists that we done made history with, to be able to give them their flowers.”

The No Limit head honcho is bringing along his army of soldiers for the celebration, including Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mr. Serv-On, Choppa Style, and Mystikal among others.

The Ying Yang Twins, Juvenile, and more Cash Money Records affiliates will also hit the stage.

“Everybody will get a chance to do their thing. The greatest thing with this is you’ll get a chance to see Cash Money and No Limit together. So it’s going to be a celebration for the city,” P said.

“It’s time, man. This is history. We don’t get a chance to see a lot of things like this, 25 years of love. That’s what we’re calling this: 25 years of love,” he added. “It’s not a concert. It’s a celebration.”