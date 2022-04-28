Today (April 28), G-Eazy became the next artist to join the world of NFTs as he officially launched his first-ever NFT collection. The collection is in partnership with OneOf, the sustainable and accessible platform backed by Quincy Jones. This drop is first of multiple G-Eazy drops goes live on OneOf at 3pm EST today, but “The Geralds” will span Green, Gold, Platinum and Diamond tiers.

The designs were created by Dutch artist Dzanar (Ed Sheeran, Kesha), and each NFT celebrates a unique side of G-Eazy’s signature fashion sense, while offering fans the chance to access exclusive music and once-in-a-lifetime perks. Some of the perks include VIP concert tickets, parties at Resorts World Las Vegas, dinner with him and his friends in LA, and much more.

For over five years and counting, G-Eazy has aimed his efforts to meld both music-loving and crypto-minded worlds, and with him OneOf furthers its mission to bring the next 100 million non-crypto-native fans into Web3. Using up to two million times less energy to mint an NFT than other networks, OneOf is a platform “paving the way towards a more fan-friendly, inclusive and environmentally-responsible Web3 future.”

In additional exciting news G-Eazy has also announced an annual college scholarship in honor of his late mom, “The Dandelion Scholarship.” Through his charity, The Endless Summer Fund, the scholarship will award $15,000 to one US college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major and the recipient will be announced April 15 (his mother’s birthday) each year.

Take a look at G-Eazy’s post about his exciting new launch below.