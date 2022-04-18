Over the weekend, G-Eazy has released a new track titled “Angel,” a song was written for his late mother, Suzanne Olmsted. The heartfelt offering arrived on her first birthday since her passing last Fall. G made the song with a close circle of friends, the background vocals are Devon Baldwin and Vida Simon, as well as the same choir, led by Tim Davis, that was used on his previous song “Faithful.”

In tandem with the release, G-Eazy has also announced an annual college scholarship in honor of his mom, “The Dandelion Scholarship.” Through his charity, The Endless Summer Fund, the scholarship will award $15,000 to one US college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major and the recipient will be announced April 15(his mother’s birthday) each year. Further details on this year’s recipient and how students can apply in the future are to be announced.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Bay Area rapper used an Instagram post to announce her passing last November. In the post, which includes several photos of his mother from over the years, Eazy speaks on their relationship.

“The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again,” the “These Things Happen Too” artist wrote in part. “My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much.”

In another part of his caption, Eazy explained his mother’s role in his decision to seek treatment for substance abuse.

“As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read,” he wrote in another part of the caption. “Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me.”

Press play on “Angel” by G-Eazy down below.