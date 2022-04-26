Taylor Bennett has returned with his latest body of work, the freeing Coming of Age project. The new album includes features with Matt of Matt & Kim, Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s, and Jeremih. Prior its full release, he shared singles like “Don’t Wait Up,” which sees Bennett speaking on knowing when to not wait around too long:

When the sun comes down, don’t wait up, know the stars won’t wait for us/ So it’s all in the dust, our first kiss but what about dreams and happiness, is it all at risk?/ Well how ‘bout this, all the things that I should miss, got me stuck in a glitch, I can’t fix, for dreams and happiness/ When the sun comes down, I don’t wait up, spent too many nights tryna wait on love

Taylor Bennett also made sure to delve into the meaning behind Coming of Age and how it connects to his journey. “Failure, for me, is a great thing, because it means you get to learn, and you get to try it again,” he said in a recent conversation about the project. “It’s like having a baby; you want to make sure that they have their Pampers, and they have to have the crib ready when you get home. Whatever their vehicle is going to be to transport them into that next level or that next stage, which is me coming of age.”

Prior to this, the year 2020 saw the release of his “Good Guy” single and also “Be Yourself Pt. 2 (Sunset Falls),” a continuation of his 2018 project of the same name. His last full-length body of work was the aforementioned 2019’s THE AMERICAN REJECT. Equipped with eight songs, the project included features from Ty Dolla $ign, Serayah, bianca shaw, Chance the Rapper, and more

Be sure to press play on Taylor Bennett’s brand new Coming of Age project own below.