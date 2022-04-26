It’s been a couple of years since Frut first appeared on Austin Mahone’s “You Got Me.” Led by the decorated artist-produced LunchMoney Lewis, the Miami-based collective made their return with an upbeat new single titled “Happening Again,” which features vocals from rising star RYAHN, who can be heard singing about letting the wrong individuals into her life.

“Happening Again” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Melissa Marin, which doesn’t see any appearances from Frut. Instead, viewers will see RYAHN enjoying a beautiful day in California, roller-skating along the beach, breaking out some moves with additional dancers, and more.

Via press release, RYAHN spoke on how the collaboration came to fruition:

“Working with Frut was so fun because I was able to be as free as I wanted in my creative process. Lunchie reached out and asked me to send over any guitar and vocal ideas I had and I wrote a lot of what we actually used on the spot. Then, when I heard the beat they created around it, I fell in love immediately ‘cause it was just so upbeat and emotional at the same time. I played it one million times!”

In a past interview with Carlos Del Valle for REVOLT’s “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room” series, LunchMoney Lewis spoke on how he’s continued to remain creative and productive during the still-active COVID-19 pandemic:

“Yea, I see everybody getting their TikTok dances off … me, I’ve never been an oversaturated type of person. I always liked to make it right when I do it, so even during these times, I’m kind of the same way. I like to kind of write with purpose and make music with purpose, and I think that right now, people need creativity with purpose … I feel like art saves the world all the time.”

Press play on Frut and RYAHN’s “Happening Again” below.