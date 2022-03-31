On Tuesday night (Mar. 29), California’s task force voted to move forward with reparations for African-American descendants of enslaved people and descendants of freed Black people living in the United States before the 19th century.

The result was a 5-4 vote from a nine-member task force and came after weeks of debate about whether reparations should be for all 2.6 million Black Californians or limited to those who can trace their lineage to enslaved people. The outcome was “determined by an individual being an African American descendant of a chattel enslaved person or the descendant of a free Black person living in the US prior to the end of the 19th century,” the motion read.