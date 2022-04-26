An Arby’s restaurant employee in Hueytown, Alabama was charged with first degree assault after she threw hot grease on a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru on Saturday (April 23), according to the Hueytown Police Department.

The 50-year-old manager identified as Shea Denise Peoples was taken into custody on the scene. On Monday (April 25), she was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and her bond was set for $30,000. Jail records show Peoples posted bond that night and was released.

The customer, described as a female in her early 30’s, was in the car with two children at the time of the assault but luckily they were both unharmed. She suffered severe second-degree burns that covered a very large portion of her body, according to a report released by the Hueytown Police Department. She was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she is undergoing recovery.

Authorities did not provide details on what lead to the dispute, but the victim’s family members told Birmingham tv station WVTM-13 that the two did not know each other.

On Monday, the victim filed a civil lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount of money from Peoples, Arby’s and Alabama-based companies that operate the restaurant which includes Arby’s Properties, Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc., RTM Alabama and John Does 1-10, court documents show.

Update: The owners of an Arby's in Hueytown are now facing a lawsuit after an employee threw hot grease at a customer in the drive-thru. Personal injury attorney Morris Bart is representing the victim: https://t.co/0khJEJUXrx pic.twitter.com/McGvbnHOnh — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) April 25, 2022

Arby’s said they have fired Peoples due to her “reprehensible” actions.

“The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation,” said an Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

After the incident, the restaurant temporarily closed as the company began its own investigation. They were back up and running on Monday.