Terrace Martin appears to be calling it quits. At least when it comes to working with rappers.

The talented musician/producer took to Twitter Friday (April 22) to make the announcement and air out his grievances in a letter to his “Rap friends.”

“Dear Rap Friends,” Martin wrote. “It just hit me, I’ve helped people my whole career. I’ve helped the biggest artist to the smallest artist. Whether it be producing a record or playing keys or sax solos or bringing in musicians to enhance an album to just giving game from all my experiences. Now, I realize that the love and help I’ve been giving for YEARS has never been returned when I need it.”

“I have waived publishing, credits, money etc on the strength of relationships, on the ‘love,’ and to watch my ‘rapper friends’ overpay these producers who come to me for pointers and tips is the ultimate slap in the face,” he continued. “So, I’m done. I’m not working with anymore rap friends. With Love, Terrace Martin.”

The L.A.-bred beatsmith did not specify whether he plans to retire or solely stop working with rappers. He also did not mention any of his “rap friends” names in the letter, so it’s unclear if his sentiments were directed at several people or a select few.

Martin played the saxophone during Summer Walker’s set at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event during the Grammys. He also played the instrument alongside Nas during his Grammys performance.

In November 2021, he dropped Drones, a star-studded album featuring Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign, Robert Glasper, YG, D Smoke, and many more.

Martin mentioned on Twitter last month that he is currently working on Clones — a deluxe version of his Drones album. Check out his letter addressed to his rap friends “with love” below: