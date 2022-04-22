As as a highly respected artist and producer in the industry, PJ Morton’s official roster of guests on his forthcoming Watch The Sun album showcases the bonds he has built through the years. Across a collection of 11 all new original songs that showcase Morton’s songwriting and production, Watch The Sun features very special appearances from Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Chronixx, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Nas, Wale, Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls.

Today (Apr. 22), PJ Morton brings together two of his biggest musical heroes on one new single, “Be Like Water.” Equipped with guest appearances from two legends, Nas and Stevie Wonder, the new song is a serendipitous offering that came together beautifully.

“‘Be Like Water’ was definitely a phrase I had heard before,” says PJ Morton of the song. “Bruce Lee made it famous of course, but it didn’t fully connect with me until we were all shut down and I had to pivot in my life like we all had to. After I finished writing it I could only hear Nas’ voice on it. For him to actually get on it blew my mind. Then when Stevie Wonder agreed to be on it and to learn that Nas had always wanted to work with Stevie, it was beyond my wildest dreams!”

Fans have already gotten multiple previews of Watch The Sun‘s through previously released singles like “Please Don’t Walk Away,” which PJ Morton recently performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, plus the self-care anthem of “My Peace,” a long-awaited followup to his and JoJo’s Grammy-winning duet, “Say So.”

In additional exciting news, PJ Morton earned a Grammy award over earlier this year for Album Of The Year, honoring his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are. The accomplishment marks his fourth consecutive Grammy, adding to wins for Best Gospel Album in 2021, Best R&B Song in 2020, and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019.

Be sure to press play on PJ Morton’s brand new single “Be Like Water.”