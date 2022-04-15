By Regina Cho
  /  04.15.2022

Last year, Day Sulan made some serious waves the singles “Mascara” and “BIG” with Rubi Rose” — she also made a show-stopping appearance on YG’s “Equinox.” More recently, she connected with her 4Hunnid Records boss and labelmate D3szn for the hard-hitting cut “Hit Em Up,” with YG once again for “Bailar,” and was on the hook with Lil Wayne for “Blood Walk.”

Today, she returns with a brand new single titled “Gravity,” which arrives paired with a sultry music video that sees her and her fellow dancers in the club hitting their choreo effortlessly as they put the track to perfect use:

Black matte on my nails like a Maybach / Heard they mad, ‘cause I stay up in a big bag / And the money in the wall where I lay at

Baby on that broke bitch shit, I be on that go get rich get the bag then I dip/ He already know what it is, if you make it back to the crib then he gon’ wanna lick/ Gravity make it drop, pick that shit up make it stop, look back at that shit like it’s a lot, gravity make it drop

Collaboration and investment is a key factor that keeps Day Sulan going, especially with her new home team. In an interview with REVOLTSulan spoke on how it feels to be the first lady of 4Hunnid:

“It means a lot. YG’s putting a lot of work into me. He’s going hard for me which only makes me want to go that much harder. I have some shit to accomplish because of how much he’s done for me. Making me the first lady of 4HUNNID, I have to go crazy. It’s not an option, it’s a mandatory thing.”

Be sure to press play on Day Sulan’s brand new single “Gravity” down below.

