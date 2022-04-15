Last year, Day Sulan made some serious waves the singles “Mascara” and “BIG” with Rubi Rose” — she also made a show-stopping appearance on YG’s “Equinox.” More recently, she connected with her 4Hunnid Records boss and labelmate D3szn for the hard-hitting cut “Hit Em Up,” with YG once again for “Bailar,” and was on the hook with Lil Wayne for “Blood Walk.”

Today, she returns with a brand new single titled “Gravity,” which arrives paired with a sultry music video that sees her and her fellow dancers in the club hitting their choreo effortlessly as they put the track to perfect use:

Black matte on my nails like a Maybach / Heard they mad, ‘cause I stay up in a big bag / And the money in the wall where I lay at

Baby on that broke bitch shit, I be on that go get rich get the bag then I dip/ He already know what it is, if you make it back to the crib then he gon’ wanna lick/ Gravity make it drop, pick that shit up make it stop, look back at that shit like it’s a lot, gravity make it drop

Collaboration and investment is a key factor that keeps Day Sulan going, especially with her new home team. In an interview with REVOLT, Sulan spoke on how it feels to be the first lady of 4Hunnid:

“It means a lot. YG’s putting a lot of work into me. He’s going hard for me which only makes me want to go that much harder. I have some shit to accomplish because of how much he’s done for me. Making me the first lady of 4HUNNID, I have to go crazy. It’s not an option, it’s a mandatory thing.”

Be sure to press play on Day Sulan’s brand new single “Gravity” down below.