Angela Simmons is celebrating justice for the murder of late ex-fiancé and the father of her 5-year-old son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr.

“Justice served today,” Simmons wrote in an Instagram post. “We got you! We got him.”

TMZ reports that Michael Williams was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Tennyson back in 2018.

Police found the 37-year-old dead in his garage on November 3, 2018 with multiple gunshot wounds after an argument with a man in his driveway got heated.

Just several days later, Williams turned himself into the Atlanta Police Department where he was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. At the time, Williams denied all allegations.

Simmons and Tennyson were engaged in 2016, the same year that the coupled welcome their son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr., affectionately known as SJ.

Despite the fact that they split a year later, Simmons has always been vocal about the love she has for her ex-fiancé following his tragic death.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” the 34-year old previously wrote via Instagram. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

During the sentencing, which took place on today (April 15), Simmons shared that their 5-year-old son “constantly asks” when his father “will come back” in an emotional testimony.

She also admitted to crying all the time when reflecting on how excited Tennyson was to raise their son prior to his death. Simmons also added that her son “will carry” on his father’s legacy.

Williams’ sentence includes life in prison for the murder of Tennyson along with an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is allegedly eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30 years.