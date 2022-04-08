Ketanji Brown Jackson is “humbled” by the opportunity to serve as the nation’s next Supreme Court Justice. On Friday (April 8), during a celebration held at the White House in her honor, the federal judge formally reacted to her history-making accomplishment.

“I have dedicated my career to public service because I love this country and our Constitution and the rights that make us free,” Jackson said on the South Lawn. “I am humbled and honored to continue in this fashion as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States working with brilliant colleagues, supporting and defending the Constitution and steadfastly upholding the rule of law.”

Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday (April 7) following a 53-47 vote from the Senate. With her appointment to the country’s highest court, she will become the first public defender and Black woman to take on the role of Supreme Court Justice. In her speech, she acknowledged the groundbreaking moment and the impact it’s already had on young children.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Judge Jackson. “But we’ve made it. We’ve made it. All of us, and our children are telling me that they see now, more than ever, that here in America anything is possible.”

She also acknowledged Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the first Black Supreme Court Justice Justice Thurgood Marshall, and Judge Constance Baker Motley for helping to “light the way” for her. “They and so many others did the heavy lifting that made this day possible. And for all the talk of this historic nomination and now confirmation, I think of them as the true path breakers,” she said. “I’m just the very lucky first inheritor of the dream of liberty and justice for all.”

See Ketanji Brown Jackson’s speech below.