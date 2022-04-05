A news anchor at MSNBC says white people should withhold their opinions of Will Smith‘s Oscars slap. This past weekend, Tiffany Cross held a panel discussion about the still-trending Oscars moment. She was joined by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and TheGrio columnist Michael Harriot, who both shared similar sentiments about the matter.

Harriot said the slap was an example of “how Black people relate to each other” and is simply behavior that can be difficult to explain to others outside the culture. Brown condemned the act but understood that every person has a breaking point. There’s a “level of disrespect that every person can handle,” she said. “Some people use their words, some people use their hands. It is what it is. In the Black community, we understand that.”

Cross then chimed in the conversation to put “this in context” for the white consumers. “In really, truly Black America, there’s a commonality amongst us all,” said the host. “If we went to a white person’s home, and it was their family dinner, we were sitting at the table, and the mother hauled off and slapped the father and everybody at the table has an opinion.”

“If I weigh in as the guest in this home and say, ‘Yeah, you guys are terrible,’ everybody’s like, ‘I’m sorry. When did you get an opinion? This is our family table,’” she went on. “That’s what this moment felt like for many of us. There’s a nuance to what happened.”

The moment Smith smacked Chris Rock occurred moments after the comedian poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair and remains a hot topic in entertainment news. The incident has been met with several reactions, but Cross and her panelists believe white people should “sit this out.”

“I think it is utterly ridiculous to center this conversation in the opinions of white folks,” the news anchor said. “This is just about what happened there.”

See a clip from the interview below.