This Sunday (Apr. 3), 2022 Grammy Awards will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The exciting announcement has officially arrived that superstar Lady Gaga will perform at the show. This will be Gaga’s first performance on the Grammys since she sang “Shallow” on the 2019 telecast. She and Tony Bennett are also nominated including album of the year for their second collaborative album, Love for Sale, and record of the year for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The news of Gaga’s booking comes just three days after Foo Fighters canceled their tour in the wake of the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band was set to perform at the Grammys, and The Recording Academy confirmed on their behalf that their Grammys performance was included in the cancellation of their tour.

Lady Gaga has been one of the most frequent performers on the Grammys. She opened the 2010 show in a collab with Elton John on her songs “Poker Face” and “Speechless” and his classic “Your Song.” The following year, she performed her explosive hit “Born This Way.” Then in 2015, she and Bennett sang Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.”

J. Balvin, Carrie Underwood, Maria Becerra and John Legend were among the names included in the coveted lineup of Grammy performers as well as Silk Sonic — the duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — who will open the show. Comedian Trevor Noah will serve as the host for the evening.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

Be sure to tune into the show on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.