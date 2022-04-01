By Regina Cho
  /  04.01.2022

This Sunday (Apr. 3), 2022 Grammy Awards will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The exciting announcement has officially arrived that superstar Lady Gaga will perform at the show. This will be Gaga’s first performance on the Grammys since she sang “Shallow” on the 2019 telecast. She and Tony Bennett are also nominated including album of the year for their second collaborative album, Love for Sale, and record of the year for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The news of Gaga’s booking comes just three days after Foo Fighters canceled their tour in the wake of the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band was set to perform at the Grammys, and The Recording Academy confirmed on their behalf that their Grammys performance was included in the cancellation of their tour.

Lady Gaga has been one of the most frequent performers on the Grammys. She opened the 2010 show in a collab with Elton John on her songs “Poker Face” and “Speechless” and his classic “Your Song.” The following year, she performed her explosive hit “Born This Way.” Then in 2015, she and Bennett sang Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.”

J. Balvin, Carrie Underwood, Maria Becerra and John Legend were among the names included in the coveted lineup of Grammy performers as well as Silk Sonic — the duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — who will open the show. Comedian Trevor Noah will serve as the host for the evening.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

Be sure to tune into the show on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Grammys
Lady Gaga

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Austin Webster’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with Deepr CEO Austin Webster to discuss his favorite Black-owned products. In ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  03.28.2022
Interest

Meet Anya Dillard, a young, gifted and Black leader fighting for change in her community

Chosen as one of McDonald’s “Future 22,” Dillard is an activist undaunted by the size ...
By Jess Sims
  /  03.30.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More