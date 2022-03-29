Atlanta is about to be lit this weekend!
Famed producers Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin are hitting the stage in ATL as part of an all-new R&B Soul Picnic Festival. Not only will the fest celebrate R&B music, Co-Founders Jacob York and Ais York are also making the event about mental health awareness and soul healing.
“This is a weekend to forget all your worries and troubles and come out, dance and love being a part of a community again,” Jacob said in a statement. “We wanted to build an inclusive festival where we can all escape and enjoy one another’s energy with a whole lot of amazing music. All are welcome with open hearts and open minds. Can’t wait to see you there.”
Superproducer Jermaine Dupri adds, “We’ve all had a bad couple of years surviving this pandemic. We lost loved ones and hope in the process. Our souls need some healing, what better way to heal our souls than some good ole R&B music, I mean music period.”
The first-ever R&B Soul Picnic Festival is going down at the promenade in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park this weekend (Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3). The all-day outdoor event will include live performances from Grammy award-winning producers Dupri and Austin. Young Jeezy’s DJ Baby Yu, Dave Chappelle’s DJ Trauma, Monica’s DJ Mars and more R&B, house, afrobeat, soul and open format DJs will take the stage as well.
In addition to internationally renowed disc jockeys, there will also be venders from local businesses, VIP tents, charging stations and surprise guest performances. On the mental health side of things, guests can look forward to a “Soul Healing Center” activation featuring wellness resources, including therapy chats with certified mental health professionals, homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, reiki, yoga and more.
“This event was created to pay homage to the DJs who are huge staples in the music culture and community as well as provide a healthy outlet for guests to get the healing they need; whether that be musical, spiritual and/or emotional,” an official press release states.
Get excited and get your tickets here.
