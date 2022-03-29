Superproducer Jermaine Dupri adds, “We’ve all had a bad couple of years surviving this pandemic. We lost loved ones and hope in the process. Our souls need some healing, what better way to heal our souls than some good ole R&B music, I mean music period.”

The first-ever R&B Soul Picnic Festival is going down at the promenade in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park this weekend (Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3). The all-day outdoor event will include live performances from Grammy award-winning producers Dupri and Austin. Young Jeezy’s DJ Baby Yu, Dave Chappelle’s DJ Trauma, Monica’s DJ Mars and more R&B, house, afrobeat, soul and open format DJs will take the stage as well.

In addition to internationally renowed disc jockeys, there will also be venders from local businesses, VIP tents, charging stations and surprise guest performances. On the mental health side of things, guests can look forward to a “Soul Healing Center” activation featuring wellness resources, including therapy chats with certified mental health professionals, homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, reiki, yoga and more.