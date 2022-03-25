On March 24, Cardi B made history when her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, became the first album to have each song certified RIAA platinum or higher.

Cardi shared her excitement by tweeting, “AMAZING … .can’t wait for my second album. Thanks for all the love & support.”

The album, which contains her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow,” and other favorites like “Be Careful” and “I Like It” featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, was released in April 2018 and surprisingly, four years later is still her only studio album to date.

Cardi not putting out any other studio albums does not mean the star hasn’t been consistently on our radar, though. In her short time in the limelight, the New York native has achieved incredible success with a plethora of chart-topping hits and collaborations with the most notable names in the industry like “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars and “Wild Side” featuring Normani.

The “Up” rapper has also made sure to stay true to her roots with collabs like “Taki Taki,” a song by DJ Snake that features Cardi along with Selena Gomez and Ozuna.

In March 2020, her album made headlines for being the only debut album by a female rap artist to chart for 100 weeks on Billboard.

In addition to Cardi’s success as a musician, the rapper and her larger-than-life personality have appeared on-screen in TV shows like Being Mary Jane, and movies like Hustlers and F9: The Fast Saga from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Although Cardi has taken on many incredible roles, her most important one yet is sure to be the role of motherhood.

In September 2021, Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second child together, a son. The couple has chosen not to publicly reveal his name or any identifying photos. Together the couple also share a daughter, Kulture, who is 3.

Along with the news of her album success yesterday, it was also announced that Cardi will appear on an upcoming episode of the popular kid’s TV show, Baby Shark for Baby Shark’s Big Show, accompanied by Offset and Kulture. Cardi will play the role of “Sharki B” and shared sweet moments of her family recording voiceovers for the animated series on her Instagram.